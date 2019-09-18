White Rock Minerals Ltd: Red Mountain - EM Conductor Discovered at Cirque

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is pleased to provide an update on the 2019 exploration program underway at the Company's globally significant Red Mountain high-grade zinc and precious metals VMS project in central Alaska (Red Mountain Project).There are already two high grade deposits at the Red Mountain Project - Dry Creek and WTF, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent.During the latter half of the 2019 field season reconnaissance of historic VMS prospects has been completed with the Cirque prospect (Figure 3) identified as the highest priority area for follow-up. The Cirque prospect was discovered in 1976 by RAA, Getty and Phelps Dodge. Massive sulphide float blocks, of up to 2 metres thick, occur within 300m of mineralised calc-schist and carbonate outcrop. Assays from 18 samples averaged 5.6% Zn, 1.7% Pb, 49g/t Ag & 0.5% Cu.A surface geophysics crew has now just completed a single fixed loop electromagnetic (EM) survey across two horizons of massive sulphide that extend east under glacial till cover. Modelling of the results by Newexco - a specialist geological and geophysical consulting firm - shows a clear long wavelength anomalous response on all four lines, consistent with a single, strike and depth extensive, conductive horizon. The conductance is low which may be consistent with a VMS horizon containing weakly conductive lead-zinc sulphides. A second conductive horizon to the south is very weak with further surveying likely required to better define this feature.White Rock's Managing Director, Matt Gill said "The potential for multiple VMS deposits throughout the Company's large strategic tenement package, expanded to 475km2 last year, is only now beginning to be understood."Our first ground geophysics survey on a historic prospect has identified the type of conductor that could reflect significant massive sulphide accumulations. We continue to be excited by the targets being generated and the opportunities that presents for follow-up drilling."To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6O4W31UN





