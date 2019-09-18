Atlatsa Completes Arrangement

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 18, 2019 - Atlatsa Resources Corporation ("Atlatsa" or the "Company") (TSX: ATL; JSE: ATL) shareholders ("Shareholders") are referred to the notice of special meeting and management information circular to Shareholders dated July 4, 2019 ("Circular"), wherein Shareholders were advised of, inter alia, the Composite Transaction (as defined in the Circular) to be implemented by way of a Canadian court?approved plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). Shareholders are also referred to the announcement on August 27, 2019 advising Shareholders that the Composite Transaction had become wholly effective and unconditional.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised words and terms contained in this announcement shall bear the meanings ascribed thereto in the Circular.

The Company hereby announces that payment of the Share Cash-Out Consideration was made beginning on September 16, 2019 to Shareholders whose Letter of Transmittal or Form of Surrender, as applicable, were received by the Depositary prior to such date.

In addition, the Common Shares were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on September 17, 2019. As previously disclosed, the Company also intends to apply to the applicable securities commissions for it to cease to be a reporting issuer in each of the provinces of Canada in which it is currently a reporting issuer.

