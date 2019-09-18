Melkior Announces 9.59 G/T Au on the Denton Property and Drill Program in Carscallen Township

Timmins, Ontario - TheNewswire - September 18, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") (TSXV:MKR) is pleased to announce a new gold surface grab sample on the Denton property within an area of historic trenching that assayed 9.59 g/t gold and 6.6 g/t silver and is located approximately 60 meters north of highway 101 (NAD83 Zone 17 UTM 447722 E, 5353552 N). This new showing was taken in mid-summer 2019 and is located approximately 2 km east and 1500 meters south of an earlier grab sample that assayed 3.9 g/t gold (posted on November 13, 2018) and approximately 4800 meters southwest of the Shenkman, Zam Zam and Jowsey Zones . The sample is believed to be located on what may be the southwestern strike extension of the historical Brown-McDade pit.

Gold mineralization at the Brown-McDade pit occurs at the contact between the Carlton granodioritic pluton and mafic metavolcanics and is associated with pyrrhotite in quartz veins within zones of intense carbonatization, sodium depletion and potassium enrichment. Approximately 1,000 tonnes of this material grading 4.38 g/t Au was mined by Brown-McDade in 1982. The gold occurrence lies on Melkior cell claim number 130664 and is situated in the northwestern portion of Denton Township, approximately 2 km southeast of the northwestern claim boundary of Denton Township.

The sample occurs in silicified, cherty and carbonatized intermediate metavolcanics with stacked en echelon ankeritic and sulphidized veinlets with 2 to 3% disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite localized along vein contacts. The grab sample was taken on the western edge of a historical trench and approximately 30 meters east of a historic shaft.

A strongly developed structural shear occurs on strike with the trench trending N40 E where the sample was taken. Melkior plans to revisit this showing with an extensive stripping and channel sampling program to follow up on the strike potential both east and west of the recent grab sample and trench and shaft locations. Should encouraging assays be retrieved from this follow up program, further mechanized stripping, trenching and pitting may be warranted with short test diamond drill holes.

Melkior Resources Inc. is further pleased to announce that planning is currently underway to initiate a drill program in Carscallen Township commencing in mid-October 2019. The first phase drill program will target near surface auriferous veins in the Zam Zam/Jowsey areas as well as deeper drill testing in the Shenkman zone in order to eventually build upon both a near surface and deeper resource estimate. The holes are further designed to validate earlier interpretive work by targeting multiple stacked vein systems. Currently, Melkior is in the process of reviewing tenders from prospective drill contractors.

Qualified Person

All technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Caldbick, P.Geo. Mr. Caldbick is a consultant for Melkior and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

