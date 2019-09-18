Global Battery Metals Ltd. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2019 - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (formerly RedZone Resources Ltd) (TSX-V: GBML) (“the Company” or “GBML”) hereby announces that is has been accepted for trading on the OTCQB Venture exchange, under the symbol REZFF. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on the OTC Markets website. GBML will continue on its primary exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange.



The Company anticipates receiving DTC in the coming weeks.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

Global Battery Metals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. Global Battery Metals Ltd. common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (GBML). Global Battery Metals Ltd. currently has two projects: 1) an option to acquire up to 100% of the North-West Leinster Lithium property in Ireland, and 2) a 55% stake in Peru based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. More information about the Company is available on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or www.gbml.ca.

