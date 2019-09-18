Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Murchison Minerals Provides Update on Its Exploration Program at Brabant Lake, Saskatchewan

08:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, September 18, 2019 - Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at Brabant Lake, Saskatchewan. The goal of the program was to identify the possible extension of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit and to confirm the potential for discovering additional economic VMS-type mineralization elsewhere on the property. The prospecting program focused on 28 distinct targets chosen amongst the EM conductors identified in the January 2019 VTEM-MAX airborne survey, which covered approximately 50 percent of the 324 km2 property holdings.

The geological compilation and interpretation of the exploration data is ongoing, with preliminary results suggesting that multiple targets warrant an active exploration drill program.

The work completed by Murchison through the course of the 2019 summer program (May 27th to August 29th) consisted of prospecting by two teams of two to three geologists or geological assistants. The teams utilized GDD Instrumentation Inc.&#39;s "Beep Mat&quot; technology.

Beep Mat is a small piece of geophysical equipment (Figure 2) that is pulled along the forest floor and creates audible beeps over electrically conductive and/or magnetic minerals such as sulphides. Once the source of the conductivity is located and exposed, the rock is then sampled.

A small gasoline-powered diamond saw (Figure 3) and a backpack-sized diamond drill (Figure 4) are used to collect suitable amounts of rock to sample. Some 294 rock samples were collected and sent for assays.

Multiple conductive zones identified in the January 2019 VTEM-Max airborne survey were located by ground prospection. These zones typically required hand trenching through the soil and glacial till to reach bedrock. Trenches were generally 60 centimetres wide and ranged in length from one to ten metres. The location of the trenches is listed in Table 1 and a representative photo of a trench is displayed in Figure 5. After sampling, each of the trenches was reclaimed. The coordinates for each back-pack drill hole are listed in Table 2.

Geophysical modelling

To date, 3D geophysical modelling has been completed on 15 major EM conductors.

Strong EM conductors often concordant with linear swamps/bogs

As part of the summer program, the teams looked at the 2006-08 stored drill core and observed that some of the sphalerite (zinc) mineralization from the drill core was showing signs of severe weathering after some 10 years of exposure to the atmosphere. This reinforces the theory that all EM conductors spatially linked to overlying linear bogs/swamps as identified in this prospecting program require drill testing, as they may overlie zinc rich bodies where weathering may have caused surface depressions.

Copper-bearing mineralization (chalcopyrite) appears much more resistant to weathering and may explain the lack of zinc mineralization observed during this prospecting program where only copper was identified on the surface overlying EM conductors.

A winter soil drill sampling program of the bog mud is planned, as this would quickly indicate the presence of potential zinc-related mineralization.

Hole BR-07-36 217.1-221.3 m

Hole BR-06-04 222.2 - 226.6 m

Figure 1 - Location map of EM conductors prospected

Figure 2 - Photo of "Beep mat&quot;

Figure 3 - Photo of cut channel cut

Table 1 - Trench Locations

Trench #

Easting

Northing

1

569978

6205402

2

570360

6205569

3

570456

6205705

4

571705

6206216

5

577741

6208567

6

577500

6206344

7

579269

6211925

8

579315

6212124

9

579611

6215335

10

579619

6215292

11

578099

6214691

12

577992

6214663

13

574170

6212171

14

574338

6212371

15

574375

6212452

16

574174

6212356

17

574339

6212522

18

574319

6212573

19

578122

6216601

20

580574

6220382

21

589018

6223909

Table 2 - Backpack Drill Locations

Drill Collar

Easting

Northing

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

DDH19-001

574867

6212204

262

-43

0.89

DDH MW19-001

574167

6212176

0

-90

1.60

DDH MW19-003

574177

6212355

0

-90

1.70

DDH MW19-004

574320

6212574

0

-90

0.70

DDH MW19-005

574323

6212573

144

-68

2.10

DDH MC19-001

579153

6211748

8

-80

1.30

DDH MC19-002

579139

6211728

114

-67

0.55

DDH BM19-001

580234

6219998

0

-90

0.40

DDH BM19-002

580570

6220379

0

-90

3.75

DDH BM19-003

580546

6220337

0

-90

1.00

DDH MK-003

571849

6206277

270

-60

0.65

DDH MK-004

571593

6206145

204

-80

0.97

DDH MK-001

569968

6205408

160

-80

1.75

DDH MK-002

570454

6205705

0

-90

1.75

DDH PP19-001

579620

6215294

72

-62

2.30

Figure 4 Photo of backpack drill in use

Figure 5 Example of before and after photos of reclamation work filling back in channels

Summary

The geological compilation and interpretation of the exploration data is ongoing, with preliminary results suggesting that multiple targets warrant an active exploration drill program. Additional information will be released in the coming weeks.

Qualifying Statement

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures have been reviewed by Ehsan Salmabadi, P. Geo., qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Salmabadi is an independent consultant to Murchison and the Brabant-McKenzie project.

About the Brabant?McKenzie Project

The Brabant?McKenzie project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately three kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year?round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant?McKenzie VMS deposit, and additional mineral claims totalling 324 square kilometres, which cover approximately 38 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings, and identified geophysical conductors.

Brabant?McKenzie VMS Deposit:

Indicated: 2.1 Mt @ 9.98% Zn Eq.

Inferred: 7.6 Mt @ 6.29% Zn Eq.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian?based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned Brabant?McKenzie zinc?copper?silver project in north?central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel?copper?cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 48.4 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company&#39;s website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

Jean?Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO
Email: jcpotvin@murchisonminerals.com
Erik H Martin, CFO
Tel: (416) 350?3776
info@murchisonminerals.com

Forward?Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward?looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward?looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward?looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward?looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/560130/Murchison-Minerals-Provides-Update-on-Its-Exploration-Program-at-Brabant-Lake-Saskatchewan


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Murchison Minerals Ltd.

Murchison Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2AP1E
CA6264262099
www.murchisonminerals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap