Project One Resources First Work Program at Aura Identifies a Second Target Area

Vancouver, September 18, 2019 - Project One Resources Inc. (CSE: PJO) reports that its Stage 1 field program at its wholly owned Aura Project, located approximately 150 km east of Vancouver, near the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, has confirmed its initial anomalies with positive results from soil sampling.

The program was designed to follow up on the encouraging results of a 2018 aeromagnetic survey completed on the property and are detailed in the Company's Technical Report dated July 15, 2018. A compilation of the historic 3D IP geophysical and the recent aeromagnetic survey indicated that there is an anomaly coincident with the Noranda Showing, a mineralized quartz breccia zone discovered by Noranda in 1988 (see news release dated June 24, 2019).

A total of 420 soil samples were collected over three new grids that overlay the three priority geophysics targets that are located in the central portion of the property. Sample lines were separated by 50 metres with samples being taken every 25 metres on each line. Two of the grids returned anomalous gold values in excess of 15 ppb.

The most significant anomaly was identified in the southern of the three target areas and consists of an east west trending response that was traced for 300 meters with gold values ranging from 15 to 66 ppb and is open to both the east and west. This new target lies approximately one kilometer north of the Noranda Showing (see news release dated June 24, 2019).

The target area is heavily forested and will require prospecting and geological mapping as neither of those have been performed through these new target areas. Extension of the soil grids would also be important in determining the potential extent of the mineralization.

The soil samples from the 2019 field program were packaged in sealed plastic bags and transported to the ALS Global assay facility in North Vancouver and were analyzed by standard fire assay (AuAA23) and multi-element trace metal analysis (ME-ICP 41).

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Von Einsiedel, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as per National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Project One Resources:

Project Ones wholly owned initial project, the Aura Property, is made up of 2,706 hectares of contiguous claims and is located approximately 150 kilometers east of Vancouver, British Columbia. It is close to two recently operated mines and several high profile exploration properties.

Management of the Company continues to review several potential opportunities that it has been presented.

