Roscan Announces the Appointment of John R.L. Learn as Exploration Manager

Halifax, September 18, 2019 - RosCan Gold Corp. (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John R.L. Learn as Exploration Manager. Mr. Learn succeeds Jean-Marc Gagnon who has retired. Roscan's Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Gagnon for his contributions to the Company over the years, including the important role he has played in the development of the Kandiole Project and wish him well for the future.

Mr. Learn is a consulting geologist based in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, and brings 23 years of gold exploration experience in West and East Africa to the Company.

John Learn studied Geology at Brock University (HBSc 1977) and McGill University (MScApp 1981) before beginning his career in uranium and gold exploration in Canada; mainly in the Athabasca Basin and the Abitibi subprovince. Over the years, Mr. Learn worked with various junior and major mining companies in the gold and uranium sectors: former Chief Geologist for 1) Channel Resources (Bombore deposit discovery), 2) High River Gold Mines (Bissa mine discovery) and 3) Goldrush Resources (Ronguen discovery); former Exploration Manager for Iamgold Mali and former General Manager for High River Gold Exploration (Nordgold) from 2014-2018 (Goengo and Tangarsi discoveries at Taparko).

Mr. Learn will be planning, coordinating and overseeing all exploration activities of the Company and will supervise the advancement of the Kandiole project. One of John's priorities will be to follow-up on the drilling results at the south end of the Mankouke Trend where air core holes are interpreted to have intersected three well mineralized zones as follows:

Lens 1 – approximately 24 metres wide currently defined by 2 holes returning 3.23 g/t gold over 12 metres and 2.76 g/t gold over 26 metres.

Lens 2 – approximately 48 metres wide currently defined by 3 holes returning 3.74 g/t gold over 30 metres, 5.68 g/t gold over 26 metres and 6.13 g/t gold over 6 metres.

Lens 3 – approximately 4 metres wide defined by 1 hole that returned 4.14 g/t gold over 4 metres.

(See News Release dated August 16, 2019; apparent widths of the interpreted lenses are based on N-S orientation as suggested by orientation of the Siribaya and Mankouke mineralized zones)

Roscan's President & CEO, Greg Isenor, commented: "Having worked on multiple projects in the gold sector, John possesses a vast experience in exploration. His strong expertise will enable Roscan to effectively investigate the exploration potential of our Kandiole Project with a focus on the Mankouke deposit."

QUALIFIED PERSON AND SAMPLE PROTOCOL

The technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gregory P. Isenor, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

For quality control, duplicated samples were systematically collected in the field, and blank samples were inserted in the sample batches sent to the laboratory. Blank samples and duplicates were included in the sample batches sent to the lab. Before their transportation, the samples were stored in a Roscan secured location in the field. Batches of samples were transported by truck, driven by Roscan contractors, up to the sample preparation installations of Bureau Veritas laboratory at Bamako; prepared samples were then shipped by Bureau Veritas to their treatment installations at Abidjan, Ivory Coast. During the assay process, the laboratory applied its own quality controls with blanks, duplicates and standard samples. The assay method was atomic absorption (AA) with pre-concentration by fire assay (FA); the detection limit of the method is of 5 ppb.

ABOUT ROSCAN

RosCan Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in west Mali.

