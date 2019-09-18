Lucky Appoints Adrian Rothwell as President and Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - September 18, 2019 - Lucky Minerals Inc. ("Lucky" or the "Company")(TSXV:LKY) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Adrian Rothwell as President & Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") as of September 17, 2019. As CEO Mr. Rothwell has also been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Chairman of the Board, Joao Carrelo, stated, "On behalf of the Company, I would like to welcome Mr. Rothwell as our incoming President and CEO. This marks an important milestone as we advance Lucky's copper and gold exploration projects."

Incoming CEO Mr. Rothwell commented, "With a clear plan for the 55,000 Ha. Fortuna Project, and supportive major shareholders, Lucky is well-positioned to deliver shareholder value. I look forward to working with the Board to build out the strategy, organization, and capital market profile of the Company."

Following Mr. Rothwell's appointment, Robert Rosner will become Executive Vice President, Operations of the Company.

Outgoing CEO, Mr. Rosner remains a Director and significant shareholder of the Company. The Board would like to thank Mr. Rosner for his efforts and looks forward to Robert being an integral part of the company as it executes its vision.

Mr Rothwell was the founder of, and remains a director of KORE Mining Ltd, currently developing the Imperial and Long Valley projects in the USA and exploration projects in Canada. Adrian is also a director of Fireweed Zinc Ltd, which owns the Macmillan Pass project in the Yukon. He is a former executive at Goldcorp Inc., and CFO for NuLegacy Gold Corp., Kiska Metals, and MBMI Resources Inc. A British Columbia Chartered Professional Accountant and member of Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand. Adrian holds a BA in Economics from Macquarie University.

About Lucky

An exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits.

The Fortuna Project

Lucky Minerals holds a 100% interest in Fortuna, a 550 km2 property in the heart of a proven and highly mineralized mineral district in Ecuador but which has seen only limited exploration and has never been drilled.

Evidence of significant hydrothermal alteration, stockwork, breccias, geochemical anomalies and placer mining supports potential for Cu/Au porphyry systems and epithermal Au deposits similar to numerous multi-million-ounce Au and bulk tonnage Cu deposits ~40km away.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information with respect to the Projects contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alain Moreau, P.Geo., VP Exploration, who is Lucky's designated qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Adrian Rothwell"

Chief Executive Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Adrian Rothwell, President and CEO, by email at info@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

