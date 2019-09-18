American Battery Metals Corporation Hires Tesla's Former Battery Materials Processing R&D Manager

INCLINE VILLAGE, September 18, 2019 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, today announced that the company has hired Ryan Melsert to head up the company's Battery Metal Extraction and Battery Recycling divisions.

Melsert is the recent former R&amp;D Manager for Tesla's Gigafactory Battery Materials Processing group. He founded and led this cross-functional team of mechanical and chemical engineers who implemented first principles design to develop novel first-of-kind systems for the extraction, purification, and synthesis of precursor and active battery materials. This development scope included the fundamental conceptual design, rigorous thermodynamic and process modeling, design and fabrication of bench-scale prototypes, construction and operation of integrated pilot systems, and implementation of commercial scale systems for the processing of battery materials.

Prior to that, Melsert worked as Tesla's Senior Mechanical Design Engineer, focused on waste solvent refining and the creation of a closed-loop fresh water and waste water system. He was one of the initial employees at Tesla's Sparks, Nevada location, working from a temporary trailer before the foundation for the current Gigafactory was even poured.

Previously, Melsert also worked for Southern Research as a R&amp;D Manager within their Advanced Energy and Transportation Technologies division. There he developed first-of-kind systems for the extraction of aqueous lithium and generation of electricity from geothermal brines, for the grid-scale storage of high temperature thermochemical energy, for the conversion of biomass and coal feedstocks in to diesel and jet fuels, and for CO 2 -emission free power generation from biomass and coal feedstocks.

American Battery Metals Corp. Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole, stated, "The hiring of Ryan Melsert will accelerate the development and implementation of our proprietary battery metal extraction technologies and battery recycling programs. Mr. Melsert is a true innovator and battery and energy systems expert."

Cole continued, "I cannot overstate how significant it is that Ryan has joined our team. He will advance our timetable for our extraction and recycling divisions, bringing immediate, transformational value to American Battery Metals Corp. and our strategic partners."

Melsert studied in the Mechanical Engineering Ph.D program at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he also earned his MBA in Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship, as well as his MS in Mechanical Engineering. He earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science at Penn State University.

American Battery Metals Corp. (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

