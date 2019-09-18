Dr. Gilles Y. Champagne Appointed Chief Technology Officer and Director of VanadiumCorp

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2019 - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gilles Y. Champagne as Chief Technology Officer "CTO" and Director. Dr. Champagne will lead development of new vanadium energy technologies.

Dr. Champagne, CTO of VanadiumCorp comments: "I am pleased to join VanadiumCorp as the global need for a sustainable energy storage solution has never been greater. The vanadium redox flow battery "VRFB" has the potential to revolutionize global power grids with clean energy. With VanadiumCorp, we can improve battery performance and energy density as well as eliminate the cost and carbon footprint. We are developing key innovations for critical applications and relevant solutions for climate change."

Adriaan Bakker, CEO of VanadiumCorp states: "We welcome Dr. Champagne to lead development of key technology innovation to reach our commercial objectives. Vanadium is uniquely reusable in energy storage and we plan to integrate this directly into vanadium redox flow batteries to create the ultimate clean energy storage solution."

Dr. Champagne holds a Ph.D. in Electrochemistry from the Institute National de la Recherche Scientifique made in collaboration with the University of California-Davis and a Master's degree in the same field from Sherbooke University. He has over 25 years' experience driving innovations to market and has held several positions in mature and early-stage companies in Canada, the US and Europe, structuring organizations, directing technical activities and managing teams that develop and build energy storage products and analytical equipment. Dr. Champagne's previous position was VP Engineering and Development at Imergy Power Systems Inc. in Silicon Valley, which was developing a unique high efficiency, stationary energy storage battery using innovative vanadium "V/V" flow battery technology. Under his leadership, Imergy delivered its first commercial shipment of vanadium based ESP units to India Telecom customers.

Prior to joining Imergy, Dr. Champagne was CTO of Nanotecture Ltd, a UK based start-up; Nanotecture developed nano-structured electrode material and built supercapacitor for truck-start application. He has held several other key positions including Director of Technology of Avestor Inc that developed Lithium Vanadium Polymer battery for electric vehicles. Managing Director of EH2 Inc (Hydrogen technology) and Director of Research and Engineering of ABB Bomen Inc (Industrial FT-IR spectrometer). He has authored over 40 scientific publications, industrial reports/white papers and patents.

The Company also announces the resignation of Marc Kok from the Board of Directors. Mr. Kok will continue to act as a consultant to the Company for new vanadium energy technologies.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is developing dedicated vanadium supply and disruptive technologies for energy storage with a 100% green mandate. More information on the Company's active projects and new vanadium energy technologies can be found on The Company's website at www.vanadiumcorp.com.

