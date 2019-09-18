Pan Global Commences Drilling at the Torrubia Copper Target

Vancouver, September 18, 2019 - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced drilling at the large and untested Torrubia North copper target in the Aguilas Project, Spain.

The current drill program includes an initial five widely spaced core holes for an aggregate total of approx. 1,000 metres. These initial holes will test a high priority soil copper anomaly extending over 1.9km of strike length and up to 0.35km width, with up to 8.4% Cu in rock grab samples of boulders, up to 1.2% Cu in outcrop and Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") style multi-stage breccia mineralization. Evidence of ancient mine workings occur along the trend. In addition, the drilling will test a strong IP chargeability anomaly coincident with the widest part of the copper target.

The Torrubia target is part of a much larger Northeast oriented fault trend that extends for more than 15 km. Ongoing exploration in the Aguilas project area is also identifying similar style copper mineralization on parallel structures and polymetallic (Pb, Zn, Ag) mineralization on major cross-cutting faults.

Tim Moody, President and CEO of Pan Global Resources commented, "The scale of the target on the Torrubia Copper Trend is very attractive."

Qualified Person

Robert Baxter (FAusIMM), a Director of Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Baxter is not independent of the Company.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

www.panglobalresources.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47896