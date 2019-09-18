Mountain Boy Acquires Additional Property in the Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2019 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: MTB; Frankfurt: M9UA) reports the acquisition, through staking and purchase, of a 100% interest in the More Creek property, located 40 km northwest of the historic Eskay Creek Mine. The 4,970 ha (49.7 sq km) property is adjacent to the Newmont Lake property which is now being drill-tested.



Highlights:

The last recorded exploration, in 1990, produced samples that assayed up to 13.58% copper, as well as encouraging values of lead, zinc, gold and silver.

Receding glaciers has opened up large areas that have never been explored.

The property has potential for precious metal veins, skarn and VMS-style mineralization.

The Mountain Boy team has compiled the available historic data and conducted an initial on-site review of the project.

In 1990, Blue Gold Resources carried out a small exploration program of prospecting, geological mapping and rock sampling on the current claims. They identified two large gossans separated by a large glacier with pervasive silicification and pyrite alteration. Copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold mineralization was discovered within the alteration zones. Magnetite skarn mineralization with sphalerite and chalcopyrite was also discovered to the east of the large gossan. Rock samples from the 1990 program assayed up to 13.58% copper, 1.06% lead, 12.4% zinc, 2,500 ppb gold and 50.0 ppm silver. Samples were also anomalous in pathfinder elements such as antimony, arsenic, cadmium and bismuth (BC Assessment Report No. 21008).

Since 1990, the glacier separating the two gossans has retreated 1,200 metres and thinned substantially, exposing many new outcrops. The BC Assessment Report index contains no other records of work performed on the claims since 1990.

Sample Number Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) Cu % Pb % Zn % Sample Number Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) Cu % Pb % Zn % 2228 2500 4.8 0.63 0.10 55946 160 5.2 0.44 1.26 31933 1340 2.4 55904 150 17.3 1.18 0.24 2170 1280 2.3 0.25 55929 130 3.8 12.40 31940 1260 21.1 55945 120 4.2 0.19 2.94 31941 1260 41.4 55943 100 5.9 1.37 2111 1060 10.5 0.78 31948 90 2.9 7.85 4.22 31944 1060 20.1 0.25 55909 90 4.7 1.73 55601 910 11.0 0.49 0.16 55938 70 3.5 0.13 4.48 31946 900 34.0 0.73 0.21 0.55 2145 60 7.9 1.20 2.37 2175 870 50.0 3.75 55907 50 32.0 13.58 0.34 31923 810 0.4 55908 50 6.9 2.57 0.13 31932 760 5.9 55905 40 15.6 4.86 0.27 55602 750 28.0 55919 40 11.8 2.23 55903 740 8.7 0.12 55921 30 5.2 9.67 0.18 9.67 55941 720 11.1 0.44 55931 20 5.2 1.18 1.06 3.40 55937 560 20.1 1.82 0.23 30507 10 8.1 1.22 31937 400 10.7 28205 -10 0.6 0.34 2.56

Table 1- Significant Assays from 1990 Program

The Mountain Boy team spent 4 days on the property and collected 25 rocks samples. Similar mineralization to that described in the 1990 program was identified. Assay results are pending.

Acquisition Terms: Six tenures, comprising 4,140 hectares, were acquired outright from an arms-length party in return 160,000 shares of Mountain Boy, subject to regulatory approval. A further 4 tenures, comprising 828 ha, were staked by or on behalf of MTB.

Lawrence Roulston, CEO, noted: “The MTB geological team recognized the potential in this property, which had been overlooked for decades. The More Creek acquisition positions us in the heart of the highly prolific Eskay Camp, an area that has seen big increase in exploration activity. More Creek complements our three highly prospective projects in the Stewart Camp, where work is on-going.”

The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

(604) 914-2142

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

(604) 220-2971



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfaa67c9-4a85-45f4-b4f2-616e6a453824



