Exploration Update for Hedge Hog Gold-Copper Property, Barkerville Area BC

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - September 18, 2019, Eastfield Resources Ltd. ("Eastfield") (TSXV:ETF) is pleased to provide report an update on progress being made at the Hedgehog project located near the historic gold mining community of Barkerville in east-central British Columbia. Surge Exploration Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: SUR, OTC: SURJF, FRA: DJ5C) is funding the current program within an option to earn a 60% interest in the project, currently wholly owned by "Eastfield", by making payments (cash and or shares) totalling $500,000 and completing work commitments totalling $2,500,000 over a five year term.

In 2018, Surge collected 843 soil samples at the Hedgehog project from which anomalous results are being evaluated in the 2019 exploration program. A trenching and excavator pitting program was completed in August, 2019, central to the overall exploration objective in the region. Twenty-nine excavations were completed using a large excavator with 25 successfully reaching bedrock allowing sampling. Final assay results are expected by late September. Two targets are being explored in this project which is prospective for both Cyprus-style massive copper-gold-silver-cobalt mineralization and Barkerville gold mines-style gold mineralization (see Surge news release dated July 31, 2019).

The largest exploration program in the vicinity of the Hedgehog project is being conducted by Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., which controls a very large claim block extending in a northwest-southeast direction for approximately 75 kilometres. The southern boundary of the Hedgehog project extends to within 500 metres of the Barkerville lands and is located approximately 10 kilometres to the north of the historic Barkerville mines. On July 11, 2019, Barkerville published a revised mineral resource estimate of 13.5 million tonnes grading 5.6 grams per tonne gold containing 2.44 million ounces gold in the combined and measured category and 11.9 million tonnes grading 5.0 g/t gold containing 1.92 million ounces gold in the inferred category (National Instrument 43-101 report authored by Christine Beausoleil, PGeo, filed by Barkerville on SEDAR on July 11, 2019). Drilling on the Barkerville lands totals approximately 400,000 metres in more than 3,400 drill holes and continues with multiple drill rigs in operation. It should be noted that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.

J.W. (Bill) Morton, PGeo, a qualified person within the context of NI 43-101, has prepared and takes responsibility for this news release.

About Eastfield Resources:

Eastfield Resources is a well-funded Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metal and copper deposits. Eastfield currently has six mineral projects located in British Columbia of which three are currently optioned to third parties with work programs anticipated this year. These include: Hedge Hog (copper-gold-cobalt), optioned to Surge Exploration Inc. Indata (copper-gold), optioned to Prophecy Potash Corp. and Iron Lake (copper-gold -platinum-palladium-cobalt-nickel) optioned to GK Resources Limited.

