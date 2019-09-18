Sienna Resources Amends Terms on Slättberg Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Sweden

Vancouver, September 18, 2019 - Sienna Resources (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) wishes to announce that it has amended the option date of an exploration and option agreement (the "Agreement") with Eurasian Minerals Sweden AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corp., originally announced on December 4, 2017, on the Slättberg Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project in Sweden. The option date has been extended to December 31, 2019. Under the new agreement Sienna will expend at least 250,000 CAD in exploration expenditures within this new option period. All other terms of the Agreement remain the same.

The company has granted two million incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 6.5 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

