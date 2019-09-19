Rumble Resources Ltd: Drilling Commenced at Panache Project

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR)(FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce that it has commenced diamond core drilling at the Panache Project located in Sudbury, Canada.The drill programme is anticipated to take approximately one week to complete, with a further two weeks for assays to subsequently be completed.About Panache Ni-Cu-Co-Au-PGE ProjectThe Panache Project (33.5km2 in area) is located 40km southwest of the city of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. The project hosts a large portion of the Lac Panache gabbro intrusion which is part of the regionally extensive Nipissing Gabbro Suite. The Lac Panache Gabbro intrusion is interpreted to be an arcuate, generally southerly dipping mafic sill (feeder) with increased disseminated Cu - Ni sulphides with stringer to massive sulphide towards the base.Note: Within the project area, some 8 km of mineralised strike (Gabbro contact - see image 2) has been inferred. The current GTEM survey has only tested 1.2km of strike (area of sub crop) - there has been no previous drilling.Rumble completed a ground TEM over Area B (refer ASX announcement 12 March 2019) over exposed gossans (up to 10m wide and 950m of strike) where grab sampling identified;o Cu to 1.61%, Ni to 0.49%, Co to 1.1%, Au to 1.64 g/t, Pt to 1.64 g/t and Pd to 1.58 g/t.The GTEM delineated two co-incident conductors at a shallow depth of 40m (see image 3 & 4 in link below).- Conductor A has a strong conductive response (9000 siemens) and is considered to be semi to massive sulphide.- Conductor B has a lower conductive response (400 siemens) and is considered to be a zone of stringer sulphide.Diamond Drilling CommencedRumble has commenced a single diamond drill hole to test the two compelling conductors - See image 2, 3 & 4.About Sudbury Mining DistrictSince 1883, the Sudbury mining field has accounted for over 25% of the world's total nickel production and new discoveries continue to be made. It is one of the most productive nickel-mining fields in the world with over 1.7 billion tonnes of past production, reserves and resources. Nickel-copper and platinum group metals ("PGM") bearing sulphide minerals occur in a 60 km by 27 km elliptical igneous body called the Sudbury Igneous Complex ("SIC"). The current model infers the SIC was formed some 1,844 million years ago after sheet-like flash/impact melting of nickel and copper bearing rocks by a meteorite impact. The SIC is within a basin like structure (Sudbury Basin) which had been covered by later sediments and has subsequently been eroded to the current level. Mineralization occurs within the SIC as well as in the neighbouring country rocks in close association with breccias and so-called 'Offset Dykes'.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QS27MR6O





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011.





Shane Sikora Managing Director