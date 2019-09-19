VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2019 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces that the transaction to acquire the remaining 25% interest in Puna Operations Inc. ("Puna Operations") from Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GRG) closed on September 18, 2019. With the completion of the transaction, SSR Mining now owns 100% of Puna Operations. This transaction was previously announced in our news release dated July 22, 2019.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.
For further information contact: W. John DeCooman, Jr. Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy SSR Mining Inc. Vancouver, BC Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046 All others: +1 (604) 689-3846 E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-completes-acquisition-of-remaining-25-interest-in-puna-operations-300921272.html
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!