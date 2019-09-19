Ascot Intersects 24.45 g/t Gold Over 8.43 Metres at Premier Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2019 - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce excellent drill results from the past-producing Premier mine located northwest of Stewart, BC. Five holes intersected robust mineralization down-dip from historically mined stopes.



Highlights of this release include:

24.45 g/t Au over 8.43m in hole P19-2013 including 150 g/t Au over 1.0m

7.34 g/t Au over 7.01m in hole P19-2009 including: 30.4 g/t Au over 1.0m

Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot Resources commented, “The Premier mine continues to deliver high-grade gold mineralization. With only 50% of assay results received from over 45,000 metres of drilling completed this season on the property, we continue to anticipate strong results through Q4 2019. Additionally, we are very excited about several of our property-wide, grass root exploration targets currently being drilled. I will be hosting an investor call next week to discuss Ascot’s exploration plans. Please see details below to join the company-wide conference call.”

Drill Results from 602 Zone at Premier Deposit

This news release presents the results from five drill holes targeting the 602 Zone, totalling 1,509 metres of drilling, completed from one drill pad at the western end of the Premier deposit (see Figure 1). The results from these drill holes are summarized in Table 1 and the pad location is listed in Table 2.

Our technical team noticed a gap in the previous drilling and decided to drill five holes in the 602 zone, which the Company views as one of the most robust resource areas of the Premier deposit and is located near the mill facilities. All holes intersected quartz breccia and stockwork hosting gold mineralization. Drill hole P19-2013 encountered 24.45 g/t Au and 43.2 g/t Ag over 8.43m comprising one of the most robust intercepts in the deposit to-date. In the immediate footwall to the high-grade gold and silver, from 279.80 to 295.29m in P19-2013, a sulphide breccia zone averaged 2.45 g/t Au 91.5 g/t, Ag 3.28% Pb and 10.86% Zn over 15.49m. Significant base metals were recovered during historic mining operations at Premier.

Figure 1 - 3D perspective of 602 drill results

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58c9a7bc-4d1b-4d06-a579-a3b8e11627ec

Table 1 Summary of drill results from the 602 zone at Premier1

Hole # pad azimuth/dip From (m) To Width Au Ag (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) P19-2009 602-1 151/-55 256.9 269 12.1 5.32 21.1 incl. 256.9 264 7.1 7.34 6.9 incl. 260 261 1 30.4 17 P19-2010 602-1 149/-50 268.79 271.79 3 3.45 50.8 P19-2011 602-1 135/-56 268 269 1 2.75 4 also 286.53 287.53 1 4.44 11 also 291.53 293.53 2 5.97 7 P19-2012 602-1 131/-53 259.8 267.8 8 3.25 7.4 incl. 259.8 261.8 2 7.56 13 also 292.5 298.4 5.9 2.86 9.6 incl. 293.5 294.4 0.9 6.91 13 also 303.7 304.7 1 3.06 5 P19-20132 602-1 131/-59 261.77 270.2 8.43 24.45 43.2 incl. 261.77 262.77 1 150 122 incl. 263.77 265.27 1.5 8.4 6 incl 265.27 267.2 1.93 15.35 101.5

1True width is believed to be approximately 70-90% of reported intercepts.

2Footwall sulphide breccia from 279.80 to 295.29m, 2.45 g/t Au 91.5 g/t, Ag 3.28% Pb and 10.86% Zn over 15.49m.

Table 2 Drill pad location

Pad # UTM N UTM E Elevation Hole no. 602-1 6212674 436530 445 2009-2013

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo, the Company’s Senior Geologist provides the field management for the Premier exploration program. John Kiernan, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company is the Company’s Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Analytical work is being carried out by SGS Canada Inc (“SGS”). Ascot’s quality-assurance and quality-control program includes the use of analytical blanks to monitor for cross contamination, certified reference material standards to assess analytical accuracy, and duplicate samples to quantify sampling precision. This is in addition to the internal quality assurance program employed by SGS.

Samples are dried and weighed by SGS. They are then crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with 250g split and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. Samples are processed on site by a mobile lab supplied by SGS and run by SGS personnel. All splits are sent to SGS in Burnaby. There, all samples are digested using aqua-regia with an ICP-AES finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100ppm silver are digested with aqua regia and then volumetrically diluted before an ICP-AES or AA finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver are fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples over 10ppm gold are fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Identified or suspected metallic gold or silver are subjected to “metallics” assays. Sampling and storage are at the Company’s secure facility in Stewart.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or www.ascotgold.com.

Notice of Annual and Special Meeting – September 24, 2019

As a reminder, Ascot is holding its Annual and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of the shareholders at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP at Suite 2600, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, B.C., V7X 1L3 on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time). The Company appreciates shareholder support and would kindly remind you to vote your shares prior to the vote-cut-off time of 10am PT Friday September 20, 2019.

Investor Update Conference Call – September 25, 2019

The Company is pleased to announce that it will host an investor update conference call with President and CEO, Derek White on Wednesday, September 25 2019 at 1:15pm Pacific time and 4:15pm Eastern time. A question and answer period will follow the update.

To participate, please dial: Canada/USA toll-free 1-800-319-4610 or International toll +1-604-638-5340 and request join to the “Ascot Resources Conference Call”. Participants please dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

