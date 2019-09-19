HighGold Closes C$7.65 Million Private Placement and Confirms Stock Exchange Listing Date

Vancouver, September 19, 2019 - HighGold Mining Inc. ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 17,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of C$0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$7,650,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one Share at a price of C$0.70 for a period of two years from the issue date.

Trading in the Shares on the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is expected to commence effective market open on Monday, September 23, 2019. The Company will be listed as a Tier 2 issuer on the Exchange under the symbol "TSXV: HIGH".

Cash finders' fees totaling C$329,540.10 were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period, expiring January 20, 2020. In addition, HighGold securities held by insiders are subject to a 36-month staged release escrow agreement pursuant to the listing rules of the Exchange and applicable securities laws. Securities issued on the Company's previously announced C$0.20 seed round financing that are held by non-insiders of HighGold are also subject to a one-year staged release pooling agreement pursuant to the listing rules of the Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund exploration and development of HighGold's mineral properties, as well as for general working capital and other corporate purposes of HighGold, as detailed in HighGold's Exchange listing application (the "Listing Application") available on HighGold's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on premier high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in south-central Alaska, USA, acquired as part of a lease agreement with CIRI, an Alaska Native regional corporation. The Company also controls an extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its exceptionally high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, consisting of President, CEO and director Darwin Green, CFO and director Aris Morfopoulos, VP Exploration Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, and VP Investor Relations Naomi Nemeth, along with independent Board members Michael Gray, Michael Cinnamond and Dr. Lance Miller, are committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, careful stewardship of capital, and environmentally and socially responsible mineral exploration activities.

More information about HighGold can be found in the Listing Application available on HighGold's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of HighGold Mining Inc.

"Darwin Green"

President & CEO

For further information please contact:

Darwin Green, President & CEO or Naomi Nemeth, VP Investor Relations

Phone: 1-604-629-1165 or toll-free 1-855-629-1165 Email: information@highgoldmining.com.

www.highgoldmining.com

