Squire Mining Announces Appointment of New Head of Investor Relations and Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2019 - Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (“Squire”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Whitcomb to the position of Head of Investor Relations.



Matthew Whitcomb is most notably known for being a leader and advocate in the Blockchain and Fintech industries. Mr. Whitcomb has developed a strong understanding of major digital-assets specifically Bitcoin where he obtained the Certified Bitcoin Professional designation from the CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium.

His previous senior roles include Chief Operating Officer of Canadian operations for Eastern Europe’s largest cryptocurrency services provider BTR Exchange, where he orchestrated strategic investment that resulted in a commitment to purchase the entire global operations.

Prior to this Matthew was a director and founding employee at Coinsquare, Canada’s 2nd fastest growing company in 2018 and Canada’s leading platform for simple and secure trading of digital assets. The company grew to over 150 employees within 4 months of his starting date and raised more than $47 million over that time period.

Mr. Whitcomb studied Business and Finance in New York where he received a hockey scholarship along with being named team captain and achieving academic and athletic honors including Dean’s List, 1st Team All-American selection, and several other awards.

Angela Holowaychuk, CEO of Squire stated “We are fortunate to have Matthew join the team at Squire. His experience and education are a great fit and we look forward to the significant value he will add in expanding our shareholder base and evaluating our growth strategies.”

Pursuant to the terms of the employment agreement between Squire Mining and Mr. Whitcomb, Mr. Whitcomb is employed full-time and making an annual salary.

Squire also announces that is has granted stock options for a total of 1,600,000 common shares of the Company to officers and consultants of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at CDN $0.365 per stock option with 200,000 expiring on September 12, 2021 and the remaining 1,400,000 expiring on September 12, 2024. 200,000 of these stock options are fully vested at time of grant while the remaining 1,400,000 stock options vest over a period of 36 months following the grant date. The stock options are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company’s stock option plan.

Company updates can be found on the CSE Listing page for Squire Mining Ltd. (SQR), on SEDAR and on the company’s website, www.squiremining.com. To get in touch with Matthew, Head of Investor Relations, please send an email to Info@squiremining.com or phone 1-800-371-2809.

For further information contact:

Angela Holowaychuk

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 800-371-2809

The CSE accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.