Tower Resources Intersects Significant Au-Ag-Zn-Pb Mineralization at Nechako

Vancouver, September 20, 2019 - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") Tower Resources is pleased to report that the first phase of the planned two-phase diamond drilling (DD) program targeting the April Trend on the Company's Nechako property successfully intersected significant Au-Ag-Zn-Pb mineralization at the head of the large, 3 km long x 1.5 km wide Au-Ag-Zn-Pb glacial dispersal train that was previously identified in the till cover by reverse circulation (RC) drilling.

In this initial diamond drill test, six holes totaling 631 m were drilled on two sections near the northwestern end of the southeast striking April Trend. The objective was to drill toward the southeast from an unaltered and unmineralized basalt horizon that was intersected beneath the till in the final RC drilling campaign (See June 18, 2019 press release) across a pervasively biotite-altered and sulphidized tuff-sediment horizon that was intersected in six of the RC holes. It was thought that the 100 to 200 m spacing of the RC drill holes was sufficiently close to ensure intersection of the targeted tuff-sediment horizon. However, the diamond drill holes on both cross sections inadvertently encountered northeast trending cross faults that were problematic because: (a) the fault breccia impeded drilling to the extent that it was necessary to abandon two of the six holes, Nos. 01 and 02; and (b) the displacement of the basalt-sediment contact on both faults is so great that only the undesirable basalt was intersected.

Due to the unexpected cross-faulting issue, the final hole - No. 06 - was drilled to the east rather than southwest. Although still mainly in basalt, this hole encountered zones of hydrothermal breccia containing narrow stockwork veins visibly mineralized with sphalerite and galena, the same Zn and Pb sulpide minerals that occur throughout the glacial dispersal train. Analysis of the widest, 0.2 m vein returned 2.93 g/t Au, 34.3 g/t Ag, 5.45% Zn and 0.60% Pb.

While the Au-Ag-Zn-Pb mineralization that was intersected in this initial diamond drill program is too minor too account for the large Au-Ag-Zn-Pb dispersal train in the till, it does confirm that the dispersal train is derived from the April Trend. The initial drill test has also clearly shown that the 100-200 m separation of the earlier RC drill holes - equivalent to the length of one to two football fields - is too great to reliably predict areas where the till is underlain by fertile sediments rather than infertile basalt. Additional infill RC drilling is required. As the RC drill that was used to define the dispersal train is also capable of diamond drilling, a combined RC/diamond drilling program is planned, with infill RC holes drilled first to ensure intersection of only the most fertile rocks in the diamond drill holes.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Stuart Averill, Chairman of ODM, a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines, the Nechako gold project near New Gold's Blackwater project and the More Creek and Voigtberg gold projects in the Golden Triangle area of Northern British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tower Resources Ltd.



Joe Dhami, President and CEO

(604) 558-2565

www.towerresources.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47977