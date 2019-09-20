Century Announces Results of 2019 Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 - Century Global Commodities Corp. (“Century” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders that was held on September 19, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.



The Company is pleased to report that, as in prior years, a very high shareholder response was achieved, with 84.026% of Century’s outstanding shares having been voted at the meeting. At that meeting, the shareholders:

set the size of the Board of Directors at eight members;



elected the Board of Directors; and



re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors for the upcoming year.

Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was confirmed as and set at eight (8). The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Setting the Number of Directors at 8 FOR 82,336,742 99.991% AGAINST 7,150 0.009% ABSTAINED 0 0%

Election of Directors

Century is pleased to announce that its shareholders accepted management’s nominations for election to the Company’s Board of Directors with overwhelming support. Gloria Wong, who has served as an alternate director for Ben Koon (David) Wong, will serve on the Company’s Board of Directors as a newly elected director until the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders. All of the other nominees served as directors of the Company prior to the meeting and were re-elected as directors of the Company until the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders. The voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Election of Directors Director FOR AGAINST ABSTAINED Sandy Chim 82,116,711 99.724% 227,181 0.276% 0 0% Gloria Wong 82,238,742 99.872% 105,150 0.128% 0 0% Hua Bai 82,114,711 99.722% 229,181 0.278% 0 0% Howard Bernier 82,338,742 99.994% 5,150 0.006% 0 0% Yiyan Chen 82,114,711 99.722% 229,181 0.278% 0 0% Pengfeng Zhu 82,114,711 99.722% 229,181 0.278% 0 0% Jiong Hui Wang 82,236,742 99.870% 107,150 0.130% 0 0% Kit Ying (Karen) Lee 82,236,742 99.870% 107,150 0.130% 0 0%

Re-appointment of Auditors

At the meeting, the Company’s shareholders also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the 2019-2020 financial year. The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Re-appointment of Auditors FOR 82,769,792 100.000%* AGAINST 50 0.000%* ABSTAINED 0 0%

* % results rounded to 0.000%.

About Century

Century Global Commodities Corp. (TSX:CNT) is building shareholder value through existing and entrepreneurial business units that meet continuing and growing demand from China, the largest market in human history.

Iron Ore

With Baowu and Minmetals, both Global Fortune 500 companies, as Chinese strategic partners, Century owns one of the largest iron ore mineral resource bases in the world, across five projects in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. Joyce Lake, a direct shipping iron ore (“DSO”) project in Newfoundland and Labrador, is our most advanced project. It has completed feasibility and permitting studies and can be brought to production within approximately 30 months. We are maintaining our properties ready for advancement after a return to sustained higher iron ore prices.

Base and Precious Metals

Century is monitoring investment and acquisition opportunities in the base and precious metals sector. When the right opportunity presents itself, our liquid balance sheet will allow us to invest or acquire cost-effective assets during the low base and precious metal price cycle, positioning ourselves for gains when the market improves. To that end, Century Metals Inc., now listed on TSX-V under the ticker symbol CMET, was created and spun out to provide more flexibility for execution.

Quality Food Services

Quality food products sourced from advanced countries are in great demand from the quickly-growing middle class in China. The emphasis is on the need for safe, high-quality food products. Century has established a professional marketing team and built a distribution system to serve Hong Kong.

For further information please contact:

Sandy Chim, President & CEO

Century Global Commodities Corp.

416-977-3188

IR@centuryglobal.ca

