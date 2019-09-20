Dundee Precious Metals Announces Additional Update to Operations at Tsumeb

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announces that the annual maintenance shutdown at the Company’s Tsumeb smelter originally planned for the fourth quarter has been advanced in order to ensure safe operation and optimal performance.



“We are confident that following the annual shutdown that Tsumeb will continue its recent track record of generating positive free cash flow for the Company,” stated Rick Howes, President and CEO.

During the resumption of operations after a 14-day outage as previously disclosed in the September 5th press release, the Company identified a safety issue with the Ausmelt lining and determined it necessary to complete the annual maintenance earlier than planned. The annual shutdown includes the replacement of the Ausmelt lining and a number of upgrades to the acid plant and offgas systems and is expected to take 28 days to complete. As a result of the downtime associated with the latest maintenance schedule, the Company has reduced its guidance for Tsumeb to between 210,000 and 230,000 tonnes of complex concentrate smelted for 2019. The next Ausmelt shutdown is not expected until 2021 allowing for additional smelter throughput in 2020.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver, located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada and Serbia, and its 10.3% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

