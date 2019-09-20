Osisko Corporate Update

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Don Njegovan to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Don will have overall responsibility for coordinating the feasibility study for the Windfall Project, organization of the development of mining activities and leadership of the mining team for Osisko. Don joined Osisko in February 2016 as Vice-President of New Business Development, and in November 2018 his role was expanded to Vice-President of Corporate Development and Technical Services.



Don has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry starting with working underground for Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd. in 1989. Mr. Njegovan holds a Bachelor of Science Mining Engineering degree from Michigan Technological University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Manitoba.



Previously a director of St. Andrew Goldfields until it was acquired by Kirkland Lake Gold in 2016, Don currently sits on the board of directors of Sable Resources, Ascot Resources Ltd. and Strongbow Exploration Ltd. He was formerly Managing Director of Global Mining at Scotiabank from (2010 – 2014) and has also worked as an investment banker in Toronto.



John Burzynski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Osisko commented: “Don’s great practical and technical experience, as well as his overall knowledge of the mining industry – both underground and on the streets of Toronto - will be very beneficial to the company as Osisko begins to shift towards the feasibility, construction and production phases of our company.”

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

