Centerra Gold 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 - Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) will host a conference call and webcast of its 2019 third quarter financial and operating results at 11:00AM Eastern time on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.



North American participants may access the call toll-free at (888)-223-7077.

International participants may access the call at +1 (303)-223-2691.

The conference call will be broadcast live by Nasdaq and can be accessed at Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com.

A slide presentation of the third quarter results will be accessible on Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The recording can be accessed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21930535. In addition the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold’s website www.centerragold.com.

