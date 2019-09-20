PROJECT 81 Exploration Update - Crawford Twp Commencement of Phase 2 Drilling Program

Toronto, Ontario - TheNewswire - September 20, 2019 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB) (FRANKFURT: NB7) (OTC.PK:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by its Option and JV partner Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V SHL) that a 2019 diamond drill program on the Crawford Ultramafic Complex has commenced in order to follow up on previously announced drill and mineralogy results (see News Releases March 4 and June 11, 2019).

The full contents of the Spruce News Release states that Spruce Ridge, with its joint venture partner, a private company controlled by sophisticated investors, has commenced a second phase of diamond drilling on the Crawford nickel property, 40 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario.

As stated in the Spruce Ridge News Release of March 1, 2019 the Crawford nickel property has been compared to the Dumont nickel project in Quebec. The Nickel and Cobalt grades and density from Crawford drilling to date have been higher than that of Dumont. The Crawford Property also contains measurable amounts of PGE minerals.

Full results from the first phase of drilling at Crawford were disclosed in a news release dated March 1, 2019. Highlights from the first phase of drilling:

- Hole CR18-01 intersected 558 m of 0.26% nickel, 127ppm cobalt, including 291m assaying 0.293% Ni, 118ppm Co, 0.02g/t Pd and 0.011g/t Pt (Drill hole ended in mineralization)

- Hole CR18-03 intersected 318 m of 0.25% nickel, 126ppm cobalt, 0.03 g/t Pd and 0.02g/t Pd

- Hole CR18-04 intersected 208.5 m of 0.32% nickel, 135ppm cobalt, 0.03g/t Pd and 0.02g/t Pt (drill hole ended in mineralization.

The drilling program that has commenced is planned to comprise approximately 4,000 metres of drilling in eight holes. Planned drill holes include infill drilling between the 2018 holes, as well as step outs to the northwest and southeast.

Spruce Ridge and its joint-venture partner, a group of private investors, have the option to earn up to 75 percent interest in 2,000 hectares of the Crawford project from Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble is quoted as saying "we are very pleased that Spruce will continue to advance the project on this massive anomaly located with easy access from Highway 655. Spruce has made it second installment payment to Noble by delivering 3mm shares and 5mm wts as per the terms of the 2018 Option and JV Agreement. Noble intends to continue its business model of "Project Generator" by seeking additional Option and JV Partners to our extensive 79,000 ha land holdings".

Randy S C Singh PGeo (ON), PEng (ON), VP Exploration & Project Development of Noble and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 79,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins - Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

