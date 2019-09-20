Richmond Minerals Inc. - Corporate Update

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 - Richmond Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: RMD) ("Richmond") is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all Director Nominees, the appointment of Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Accountants as auditors, and the approval of the Corporation's rolling stock option plan at Richmond's Annual and Special meeting which took place September 18, 2019. The Director Nominees elected are: Franz Kozich-Koschitzky, President, CEO and Director, and Directors Andrew McQuire, Paul Millar, Bogdan Nitescu and Lee Bowles.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Richmond's objectives, goals or future plans, including successful completion of the Offering. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments, and those risks set out in Richmond's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Richmond believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Richmond disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On Behalf of Richmond Minerals,

(signed)

Franz Kozich

President

SOURCE Richmond Minerals Inc.