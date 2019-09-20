Nordic Gold Declares Option Grants

TheNewswire - September 20th, 2019 - Nordic Gold Inc. (TSXV:NOR) Nordic Gold Inc. (the "Company") announces that its board of directors have approved the granting of 2,400,000 options under the Company's rolling stock option plan, with each option having a 5 year term and an exercise price of $0.05. The options in question were granted to directors, senior offers, key employees and certain consultants.
For further information, please contact:
Brian Wesson
President and Chief Executive Officer
info@nordic.gold
www.nordic.gold
+61 2 8823 3608
For up to the minute news, industry analysis and feedback follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About the Company
Nordic Gold Inc. is a junior mining company with a near production gold mine in Finland. The Laiva Gold Mine is fully built, fully permitted and was previously financed to production via a gold forward sale agreement provided by Pandion Mine Finance. The Laiva Gold Mine is currently not in production and is on 'care and maintenance'.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!