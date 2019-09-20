Nordic Gold Declares Option Grants

TheNewswire - September 20th, 2019 - Nordic Gold Inc. (TSXV:NOR) Nordic Gold Inc. (the "Company") announces that its board of directors have approved the granting of 2,400,000 options under the Company's rolling stock option plan, with each option having a 5 year term and an exercise price of $0.05. The options in question were granted to directors, senior offers, key employees and certain consultants.

About the Company

Nordic Gold Inc. is a junior mining company with a near production gold mine in Finland. The Laiva Gold Mine is fully built, fully permitted and was previously financed to production via a gold forward sale agreement provided by Pandion Mine Finance. The Laiva Gold Mine is currently not in production and is on 'care and maintenance'.

