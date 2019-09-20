First Mexican Gold Corp. Completes Consolidation

Toronto, September 20, 2019 - First Mexican Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMG) ("First Mexican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of August 27, 2019, the Company has completed the consolidation of its common shares ("Common Shares") on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation reduced the number of outstanding Common Shares from 81,844,360 to 8,184,436. This transaction was approved by the directors of the Company on August 19, 2019 (the "Consolidation Resolution").

The shareholdings of less than 100 Common Shares were eliminated through consolidating the Common Shares on a 10 for 1 basis effective September 18, 2019. No fractional Common Shares were issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole number. The change in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares that that result from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder's percentage ownership in First Mexican, although such ownership would be represented by a smaller number of Common Shares.

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information

