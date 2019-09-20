Renforth Provides Update on New Technical Reports

PICKERING, September 20, 2019 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCPINK:RFHRF) ("Renforth" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that, as previously announced on September 13, 2019, Renforth has commissioned new technical reports in the required Form 43-101F1 for both its New Alger and Parbec properties. Renforth would like to advise that in connection with a continuous disclosure review, staff of the Ontario Securities Commission have found the existing 2014 and 2018 technical reports filed on SEDAR for the New Alger and Parbec properties respectively to be in default of continuous disclosure requirements in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Form 43-101F1.

Instead of amending the previous technical reports, as announced on September 13, 2019, Renforth has elected to commission new technical reports for both properties which will include results generated subsequent to the dates of the existing reports.

Until such time that the newly commissioned technical reports are filed on SEDAR, staff of the Ontario Securities Commission has requested that the public be advised not to rely on the existing technical reports for the New Alger and Parbec properties.

P&E Mining Consultants has performed site visits and verification sampling and is currently in the process of preparing new mineral resource estimates. Renforth looks forward to filing the new technical reports for both properties on SEDAR as soon as possible or by Q4 2019.

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m - this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

