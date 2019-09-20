Aztec Minerals Extends Term of Warrants

VANCOUVER, September 20, 2019 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB: AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the term of an aggregate of 2,551,250 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") by one year from October 21, 2019 to October 21, 2020. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") that closed on October 21, 2016. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share until the current expiry date of October 21, 2019. An aggregate of 23,750 Warrants have been exercised to date and 550,000 Warrants are held, directly or indirectly, by insiders of the Company. The extension of the term of the Warrants for an additional year is subject to the acceptance of the Exchange.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core assets include the prospective, district scale Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico, and the Tombstone CRD silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper district in Arizona. The Company board and management have successful track records of value creation through discovery, development and production in the mining sector. Aztec's shares trade on the TSXV (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

