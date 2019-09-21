VANCOUVER, September 21, 2019 - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)(FWB:P11) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") provides the following corporate statement following the declaration of a State of Emergency in Red Lake, Ontario.

"Since deploying our personnel this past week, the Municipality of Red Lake and nearby region have suffered from abnormal and extreme weather, culminating in a severe storm last night that resulted in a State of Emergency being declared today by the municipality. Winds in excess of 120km/hr have damaged municipal infrastructure and resulted in the widespread loss of electricity and services. We confirm that all personnel deployed in the area are safe and accounted for. For safety reasons, we have temporarily suspended field operations and will work to restore our activity as soon as conditions are safe and local contractors are in a position to resume the provision of services to us. Our immediate thoughts are with the Red Lake community and their safety as they recover from the extreme weather impacting the region," stated Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@redlakegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Red Lake Gold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560547/Red-Lake-Gold-Inc-Corporate-Update-Regarding-State-of-Emergency-in-Red-Lake-Ontario