Nova Minerals Ltd: Strengthens Board with Key Appointment

Melbourne, Australia - Minerals explorer and developer Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA)(FRA:QM3) is pleased to announce upon our release of 2.5Moz Maiden inferred Resource (ASX 11 September 2019)the appointment of highly experienced mining and corporate executive Mr Chris Gerteisen as non-executive Directors, effective immediately.The appointment bring a significant depth of corporate, financial and mining expertise to the Nova Board during this transitional and high growth phase of the company as we look to amp up exploration and significantly grow the resource at the Estelle Gold Project and develop the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through our majority controlled Snow Lake Resources Ltd.A proven track record managing global projects As General Manager, Mr Christopher Gerteisen will manage all aspects of the Estelle Gold Project while implementing efficiencies and savings to keep cost per discovery ounce well below industry average.Mr Gerteisen has over 20 years of experience as a professional geologist with an extensive record of managing and advancing complex and challenging resource projects across North America, Australia, and Asia. His work experience spans greenfields through to production stage projects focussed on a wide range of commodities, including gold and copper.Most recently, through his technical contributions and management skills, Mr Gerteisen played a significant role in the successful start-up, operations, and exploration which resulted in further mine-life extending discoveries at several prominent projects in the Australasian region, including Oxiana's Sepon and PanAust's Phu Bia in Laos.Mr Gerteisen also worked as a geologist on the Carlin Trend in Nevada and on exploration in Alaska with Newmont. He held senior positions at several projects throughout the goldfields of Western Australia. As a research geologist with Newmont, he worked on the Batu Hijau Porhryry Cu-Au deposit in Indonesia.Mr Gerteisen holds a BSc. Geology from the University of Idaho and a MSc. Economic Geology from the Western Australia School of Mines. He is a dual USA and Australia Citizen based in Alaska and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.Nova Minerals Managing Director Mr Avi Kimelman said: "We are delighted to welcome Chris to the Nova Board who brings an impressive depth of experience across the North American resource sector. Upon our Maiden 2.5Moz JORC Inferred Resource open in all directions, at depth and with RPM showing astounding potential, Chris' experience will be of great benefit to Nova as we look to expand the Oxide Korbel resource and drill out further prospects as soon as possible at the district scale Estelle gold project. Oxide Korbel shares geological similarities to that of Kinross' Fort Knox Gold and Victoria Gold's Dublin Gulch Eagles Gold Mine systems."The Company is now advancing studies and approvals for establishing a permanent camp, further studies on Oxide South, Oxide North, RPM and Shoeshine and in preparation and approval process for our next round of drilling on the District scale Estelle Gold Project, as we believe the project has the scope and size to be of potentially global significance. We will update the market in due course on timelines"The continued positive results provides strong encouragement to Nova and is a testament to the exploration teams ability to effectively and efficiently evaluate the tenement area in such a short period. Our simple yet highly effective prioritised systematic exploration approach is designed to deliver ounces for the cheapest possible cost and we will maintain this strategy through our exploration efforts."The recent exploration success at Estelle positions these efforts firmly on the path to our ultimate goal in unlocking substantial global resource across the project area."Mr Chris Gerteisen will maintain his position as general manager of North America through AK Operations LLC.





About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





