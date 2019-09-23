Mexus gives status update on its Santa Elena mine

CABORCA, Sept. 23, 2019 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) released an update on production at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, Mexico. All systems are working properly but the company has reached capacity with the Merrill Crowe gold recovery plant currently in use. The plant is running at 30gpm and producing 3oz of gold per day. Mexus is moving a new plant from its Walnut Grove, CA office which will have the ability to run up to 500gpm. The new equipment is expected to be operational in October. “We will continue to run the plant at its current capacity until the new system is up and running. We are producing gold which was the initial goal but the new plant will allow us to reach our long term production goals,” added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson Sr.



Mexus will be releasing a video showing all parts of the current operation to its website. The video can be found at www.mexusgoldus.com.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

