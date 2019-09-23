Benz Mining Corp. Announces Management Appointments

Vancouver, September 23, 2019 - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (the "Company" or "Benz") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Tintor, effective today, to the position of President and CEO, replacing Miloje Vicentijevic who will transition from President and CEO to the Chairman of the Board. Mr. Tintor was previously Chairman of the Board at Benz.

Miloje Vicentijevic, Chairman of the Board commented, "I am delighted and excited to support this realignment of our roles at Benz, especially as Benz embarks on its program to advance the former producing Eastmain gold mine project in Quebec. As a professional geologist and experienced mining finance executive, Nick brings a wealth of junior mining company expertise to Benz's C-suite and I look forward to working closely with Nick as we advance Benz."

Nick Tintor, President and CEO, commented, "I look forward to working with Miloje and the Benz board to help differentiate Benz and lead it with a new strategic focus into gold and precious metals."

Nick Tintor added, "It's an exciting time in our sector as signs of a sustainable bull market, not only in gold but in all commodities, are emerging. I think it's the perfect time to be searching for and developing assets like our Eastmain high grade gold project in Quebec."

Nick Tintor is a geologist and mining executive with more than 35 years of diverse management experience in the mining industry who brings a wealth of industry and mining banking relationships to Benz. A Qualified Professional member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America, Nick is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

For additional information about the Eastmain gold project, please see our press release dated August 9, 2019 and available at www.benzmining.com or on www.sedar.com.

About Benz Mining

Benz Mining Corp. brings together a veteran team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a focused strategy to acquire and develop mineral projects with an emphasis on safe, low risk jurisdictions favorable to mining development. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine project in Quebec.

