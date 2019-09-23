ROMIOS Begins Follow-Up Drilling at Its High-Grade Gold Discovery on the Lundmark-Akow Lake Project in NW Ontario

Toronto, September 23, 2019 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has resumed at its recent high-grade gold discovery on the company's Lundmark-Akow Lake claims in NW Ontario. Drilling in June 2019 led to the discovery of visible gold in a quartz-pyrrhotite vein that assayed 8.64 g/t Au over 4.75 m in hole RGR-19-5 (see Romios' news releases dated June 10, 2019 and September 10, 2019). A second quartz-pyrrhotite vein of a similar size and locally gold-bearing was intersected 330 m to the north in hole RGR-19-6. Both veins are coincident with EM conductors, the first being 3-400 m long whereas the second is 700 m long, and both were intersected at the tail-end of the conductors. These 2 holes also intersected a series of distinctive and locally gold-bearing calcite veins up to 7.5 m wide with open-space filling textures similar to those found in the giant Red Lake and Timmins gold mining camps. This type of calcite veins, along with the presence of lamprophyre dykes within the veins, strongly suggests that the mineralizing fluids are deep seated and potentially widespread. The true widths of the intercepts is believed to be 80-85% of the drilled widths reported.

An initial 1,100 m of drilling is planned in 6-7 holes along the two EM conductors coincident with the gold-bearing quartz-pyrrhotite veins as well as several nearby conductors believed to be the faulted offset of these conductors. If results are encouraging additional holes may be added.

The current drill sites are located 30 km north of Newmont Goldcorp's Musselwhite gold mine with its all-weather road access and connection to the provincial power grid. Romios has a 100% working interest in the 8,022 hectare (18,823 acre) Lundmark-Akow Lake property, part of which is subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty held by a corporation controlled by the president and CEO of the Company.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite mine.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper. It has extensive claim holdings covering porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia as well as a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the La Corne molybdenum property in Quebec and the Scossa gold property in Nevada. The company also retains a 2% NSR on the Hislop gold property in Ontario.

