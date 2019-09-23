Advance Gold Adds Geophysical Expertise To Its Exploration Team

Kamloops, September 23, 2019 - Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) ("Advance Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Gennen McDowall is joining the Company as a geophysical advisor. Mr. McDowall is a geophysicist with over 40 years of international mining exploration experience. He holds a first-class honours degree in Geophysics from the University of British Columbia. His experience includes the design, execution and interpretation of numerous induced polarisation surveys throughout the world. He was instrumental in the discovery of the Robijn gold deposit in the southern Free State in South Africa while working for Anglo American Corporation as a divisional geophysicist. Mr. McDowall assisted in the interpretation of the recent Tabasquena geophysical survey and in designing the second phase geophysical survey.

Advance Gold has just completed a 3D induced polarization (IP) survey at its Tabasquena gold and silver project. This survey identified a large continuous chargeability anomaly just below an area of widespread gold and silver mineralization in epithermal veins. A second phase, 3D induced polarisation survey has been planned to expand the survey grid as the chargeability anomaly remains open to the north, south and at depth.

Allan Barry Laboucan, President and CEO of Advance Gold Corp. commented: "For almost 20 years I've had the benefit of Gennen McDowall as a mentor to help educate me in geophysics and I'm very happy to have him join our team, to give Advance Gold advice on our geophysical work as well as other areas. His advice will be crucial as we move the Tabasquena gold and silver project forward. He will also assist in the geophysical work planned at the Venaditas project. I've been very fortunate to have had excellent mentors in exploration during my career and I think the timing to bring Gennen McDowall to our team is ideal."

Gennen McDowall commented: "I have been following the company's work at Tabasquena for some time now and also made a site visit in 2018. The recent IP survey has outlined an anomaly that is quite remarkable in its size and continuity and I hope the follow up work will identify a number of relatively shallow borehole locations. I look forward to working with Advance Gold on this project."

Julio Pinto Linares is a QP, Doctor in Geological Sciences with specialty in Economic Geology and Qualified Professional No. 01365 by MMSA., and QP for Advance Gold and is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has read and approved the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

About Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX)

Advance Gold is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties containing precious metals. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the Tabasquena Silver Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico in 2017, and the Venaditas project, also in Zacatecas state, in April, 2018.

The Tabasquena project is located near the Milagros silver mine near the city of Ojocaliente, Mexico. Benefits at Tabasquena include road access to the claims, power to the claims, a 100-metre underground shaft and underground workings, plus it is a fully permitted mine.

Venaditas is well located adjacent to Teck's San Nicolas mine, a VMS deposit, and it is approximately 11km to the east of the Tabasquena project, along a paved road.

In addition, Advance Gold holds a 14.63% interest on strategic claims in the Liranda Corridor in Kenya, East Africa. The remaining 85.37% of the Kakamega project is held by Barrick Gold Corp..

For further information, please contact:

Allan Barry Laboucan,

President and CEO

Phone: (604) 505-4753

Email: allan@advancegold.ca

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48032