Magna Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

NEW YORK and TORONTO and MEXICO CITY, Sept. 23, 2019 - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR, OTCQB: MGLQF) (“Magna” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”), a U.S. trading platform that is operated by OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will trade on OTCQB under the symbol “MGLQF”; the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “MGR”.



OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, it connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Magna Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing quality properties in Mexico with potential for the discovery of significant gold and silver deposits. Our primary strength is in our team of highly experienced mining professionals. In June 17, 2019 Magna initiated phase one of an exploration program on its Mercedes Property in the State of Sonora, Mexico. The Mercedes Property is an exploration property located within the Sierra Madre Occidental province, a historically productive, regionally extensive Tertiary volcanic field which stretches from the United States/Mexico border to Central Mexico. The project encompasses a total land tenure of 1,239 hectares located on a 20 km long regional mineralized trend hosting some important exploration targets as well as numerous old relevant mining works.

Dale Brittliffe, P. Geo., geological consultant and author of the report “NI 43‐101 Technical Report Mercedes Property, Yecora Area, Municipality of Yecora, Sonora, Mexico” prepared for Magna Gold Corp. with an effective date of April 30, 2019 is a “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43‐101, and has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

For more information, please visit www.magnagoldcorp.com or contact Francisco Arturo Bonillas Zepeda, the Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and a Director of the Corporation.

