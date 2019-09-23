Hawkeye Identifies Drill Targets at Mcbride

VANCOUVER, September 23, 2019 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX.V-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): is pleased to announce that Dias Geophysical Ltd. has completed coarse 3D inversion models from their recent DIAS32 ground-based Induced Polarization (IP) survey and have identified two chargeability anomalies in the northern and western parts of the McBride property.

The northern chargeability anomaly lies beneath a magnetic high that encompasses a 2 km long Cu-Au geochemical trend with samples reporting up to 5.18 g/t Au and 1.89% Cu. The western chargeability anomaly is underlain by an annular-shaped magnetic high commonly associated with intrusion-hosted Cu-Au porphyry deposits.

These geophysical anomalies outlined from the survey will be tested by a planned diamond drilling program of up to 2,000 metres to follow later in 2019.

Mr. Greg Neeld, President & CEO of the Company states "HAWKEYE is very pleased with the results from the IP survey, which has outlined two encouraging chargeability anomalies beneath our Cu-Au geochemical trend in the north and the annular-shaped magnetic high in the west. Our geological team has interpreted the results of the data and selected pad locations best suited to target these anomalies. The Company is excited to move forward with plans for a 2019 diamond drill program to test these chargeability targets."

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P. Geo., a senior geologist with C.J. Greig & Associates and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mitchell has prepared, reviewed and validated the technical information contained within this release.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc.

Per:

"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO

Vancouver: (778) 379-5393

Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com

Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

SOURCE: Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560667/Hawkeye-Identifies-Drill-Targets-at-Mcbride