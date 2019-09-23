East Asia Minerals Completes Key Requirement of Production License for The Sangihe Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - September 23, 2019 - East Asia Minerals Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV:EAS) (OTCBB:EAIAF) is pleased to announce that further to the news release from September 13, 2019, East Asia Minerals subsidiary, PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe or "TMS" (the holder of the Sangihe CoW license) has had its detailed works program & business plan (DWP & BP) approved by Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources at an open meeting attended by TMS and representatives of both Provincial and Central mines departments. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and provincial mines department representatives showed strong support and encouragement for the TMS project and confirmed their commitment to the development of the project.

To complete the license upgrade on our Sangihe project, to Operation Production status, the company must receive approval of the DWP & BP and the completion of the Environmental Impact Assessment meeting (AMDAL) which will authorize the issuance of the environmental permit.

In regard of the foregoing filings, the Company is not required to, nor will be filing a supporting technical report with the securities regulator within 45 days of the date of this news release. The Company also cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks outlined in the "forward looking statement" below.

Once the AMDAL meeting is held, the remaining open item necessary to have the Operation Production License issued, is the payment of a mining tax (Dead-rent). The license upgrade will enable the East Asia Minerals to begin construction of the gold production facilities and infrastructure for the Sangihe project.

Sangihe Project

The Sangihe gold-copper project is located on the island of Sangihe off the northern coast of Sulawesi and has an existing National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 114,700 indicated and 105,000 inferred ounces of Gold as reported in the Company's "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" dated May 30, 2017 authored by Ian Taylor, BSc Hons, MAusIMM(CP), MAIG and Anthony Woodward, BSc Hons, M.Sc., MAusIMM, MAIG. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement contract of work ("CoW") is held through PT Tambang Mas Sangihe (PTTMS). The remaining 30-percent interest in PTTMS is held by three unaffiliated Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is for 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

Frank Rocca, BAppSc.(Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Geologist of East Asia Minerals Corp. is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of East Asia Minerals,

Per: "Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert, Chairman and CEO

For further information, contact Mark Sommer at 1-604-684-2183, info@eastasiaminerals.com or visit the Company's website at www.eastasiaminerals.com

