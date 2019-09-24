Omineca Mining and Metals Announces the Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

SASKATOON, Sept. 23, 2019 - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. ("Omineca" or "Company") (TSXV:FNR) is pleased to announce that at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held September 23, 2019 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected Tom MacNeill, Andrew Davidson and Sylvain Laberge as the Company's directors. Omineca also reports the resolutions re-appointing Crowe McKay LLP as auditors for the Company and approving the continuation of the Company's stock option plan were all approved.

Shareholders representing 57% of the shares outstanding showed strong support for all resolutions, which were all passed by a margin of at least 99%.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. controls a 100% interest in the Wingdam Gold Project through its wholly owned subsidiary CVG Mining Ltd. The 2700 ha Wingdam Project is located 45 km east of Quesnel B.C. via the Barkerville highway. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures along the Lightning Creek valley, where topographic conditions created a thick overburden which preserved a large portion of the channel from conventional surface placer mining activity.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.