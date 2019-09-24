Louis Dionne appointed as Director of the Board of Canadian Metals

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2019 - Canadian Metals Inc. (“CME” or the “Company”) (CSE: CME) is pleased to announce the appointment of Louis Dionne as the Company’s Director of the board effective immediately.



Mr. Dionne is a highly regarded mining engineer and one of the original members of Barrick Gold Corporation. Mr. Dionne was mine manager at Camflo Mines in Quebec, which eventually became part of Barrick Gold, one of the most successful gold mining companies in the world.



Mr. Dionne spent over 20 years in the operations and development of gold properties, as Senior Vice President, Underground Operations for Barrick. In this capacity, he had operating responsibility for Barrick's underground operations. He developed the high grade Meikle mine and Rodeo project in Nevada and the Holt-McDermott Mine in Ontario. Mr. Dionne also provided technical input and leadership in the area of corporate mergers and acquisitions for Barrick Gold.



Following his tenure at Barrick, Mr. Dionne became President and CEO of Richmont Mines Inc., a junior gold producer with operations in Quebec and Newfoundland. Mr. Dionne is a graduate of Laval University in Quebec where he holds a bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering.

Mr Dionne, also spend his first years after graduating, in the Schefferville region, of Quebec, where he was doing planning and mine design for open pit mining in the ore deposits. More recently, he was part of the Detour Gold team from 2006 to 2014 that help build the Detour lake mine as one of today’s largest gold producer in Canada.

Gerald Panneton, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Metals stated: “We are very pleased to add Mr. Dionne to our team. Louis and I have experienced tremendous teamwork over the years spent together, and we look forward to repeating our past success. His expertise and track record in the mining and mineral operations will be of great value to Canadian Metals with our new focus towards developing Iron deposits in Quebec.”

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in safe jurisdictions. The Company is focusing on its new acquisition of the Iron deposits as well as advancing its special development in the Silicon market.

