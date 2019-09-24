QMX Gold Intersects 137.5 g/t Gold Over 3.7 Metres on Its Bevcon Target in Val d'Or

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 - QMX Gold Corp. (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX:V:QMX) is pleased to report assay results from the reconnaissance drilling program on the Bevcon target. The Bevcon target is located 4 kilometers southeast of QMX’s Bonnefond deposit, and 1.7 km southeast of the New Louvre target. The drill holes are located along the west half northern contact of the Bevcon Intrusion in the eastern portion of QMX’s extensive land package in Val d’Or, Quebec (Figure 1).



Highlights include:

Drill hole 17311-18-015 returned 84.8 g/t Au over 6.0m, including 137.5 g/t Au over 3.7m,

Drill hole 17311-18-017 returned 10.8 g/t Au over 4.3m,

Drill hole 17311-18-010 returned 24.1 g/t Au over 0.8m,

Drill hole 17311-18-018 returned 11.4 g/t Au over 1.2m,

Drill hole 17311-18-028 returned 8.2 g/t Au over 1.2m.

“These are outstanding results confirming our confidence in our strategy to follow up the right targets outside our Bonnefond mainstay where we recently released a resource statement,” states Dr. Andreas Rompel, VP Exploration, “and it encourages us in our strive to expand our total resource to include the Bevcon region.”



In 2017, QMX compiled the geological data of the Bevcon intrusion area and started a multi-phase reconnaissance and exploration drilling program. The program focused on the northern margin of the Bevcon intrusion to the west of the past producing mine and along an east-west deformation corridor north of the intrusion. The overall program consists of 28 drill holes for a total of 16,748 meters. The objective of the drilling program was to identify possible extensions of the Bevcon mine along the northern margin of the intrusive and the shear zone to the north.

Table 1: Highlights from the Bevcon drilling campaign

Hole Number From

(metre) To

(metre) Length*

(metre) Au**

(g/t) Remarks 17311-18-015 567.0 573.0 6.0 84.8 Bevcon Intrusion Including 567.0 570.7 3.7 137.5 17311-18-017 860.5 864.8 4.3 10.8 Bevcon Intrusion 17311-18-010 696.3 697.1 0.8 24.1 Bevcon Intrusion 17311-18-018 494.6 495.8 1.2 11.4 Bevcon Intrusion 17311-18-028 134.8 136.0 1.2 8.2 Bevcon Intrusion

* Reported length measured along the hole.

** Au uncapped

The northern margin of the Bevcon Intrusion hosts the former Bevcon mine (438,250 ounces of gold grading 4.3 g/t Au from 1951 to 1965, MERN-SIGEOM). Gold is associated with a complex Quartz-Tourmaline vein system and dykes within the intrusion’s northern contact, which was mined over a strike length of more than 1,000m and to a depth of 680m.

Compilation of geological data and the interpretation of the high-resolution airborne magnetic survey identified a series of NW-SE striking structures intersecting the intrusion’s contact and possibly related to the mineralization. In that context, from west to east, drill hole 17311-18-018 intersected 11.4 g/t Au over 1.2m in a deformation zone in the volcanic rocks close to the intrusive contact. Drill hole 17311-18-017 returned 10.8 g/t Au over 4.3m; drill hole 17311-18-015 returned 84.8 g/t Au over 6.0m, including 137.5 g/t Au over 3.7m and on the same section, drill hole 17311-18-010 returned 24.1 g/t Au over 0.8m; finally drill hole 17311-18-028 returned 8.2 g/t Au over 1.2m; all of these intersections are located in the intrusive close to the northern margin.

Drill holes 17311-17-008 and 17311-18-021; 023; 024; 025; 026 were drilled to explore the large deformation corridor located north of the Bevcon intrusive. Several small mineralized zones were intersected but none warrant follow up at this time (Table 2).

Gold mineralization in the Bevcon intrusive is known to extend below 1000m according to the mine’s historic records. In 2018, QMX released the results of hole 17311-17-008, which intersected 9.0 g/t over 6.8m below the last level of mine (QMX Gold NR May 10th, 2018), confirming the historical records. The Bevcon Intrusion is a large and underexplored system located on the eastern side of the Bonnefond - New Louvre - Bevcon trend in QMX’s East Zone. QMX intends to conduct more exploration on this target.

Figure 1: QMX’s Extensive and Target-Rich Land Package: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9631be18-0629-4c0f-9e54-ca7dc6392bf9

Figure 2: Bevcon Target QMX Gold Intersections: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9516669-8736-40cb-a0ef-068cc1a96343

Quality Control



During the drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent to AGAT Laboratory or Swaslab Ltd., a certified commercial laboratory, and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples which included insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples in each batch of 20 samples. Gold content was determined by fire-assays on 50 grams of pulp with an atomic absorption finish. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay with a gravimetric finish on each sample containing 5.0 g/t Au or more. When visible gold was observed, a Pulp Metallic assays from all the pulverized material was completed.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mélanie Pichon, P.Geo, M.Sc, Exploration Manager, QMX Gold, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About QMX Gold Corp.

QMX Gold Corp. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol “QMX”. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d’Or East portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond plug and in and around the Bevcon Intrusive. In addition to its extensive land package QMX owns the strategically located Aurbel gold mill and tailings facility, which is expected to commence custom milling in 2019.

Table 2: Assay results from the Bevcon Target – East Zone

* Reported length measured along the hole. Additional drilling is needed to determine the true width of the mineralized zones

**Au uncapped