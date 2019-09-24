Orefinders Confirms Resignation of Mistango River Resources Independent Director

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) confirms the resignation of independent director Ilian Iliev from Mistango River Resources ("Mistango") (MIS:CSE) Board of Directors.

Orefinders also reports that it has received written confirmation directly from Michael Demers, Mistango's last remaining independent director, that he intends to resign from Mistango's Board of Directors.

Additionally, as per Mistango's September 19 news release, Orefinders confirms that it has filed a Notice of Application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against Mistango, Robert J. Kasner, Ilian Iliev, Michael Demers, Donald Kasner and TSX Trust Company.

The legal Notice of Application undertaken by Orefinders contains multiple claims, including but not limited, to the results of Mistango's September 10 shareholder vote being made public and enforced.

Notwithstanding any legal intervention, and in relation to Mistango's attempt at a 'redo' vote, Orefinders reminds all Mistango shareholders that if they did not vote for the September 10th vote or if they would like to change their vote, they can do so prior to September 26th.

Any new proxy vote supersedes any old proxy vote. We encourage Mistango shareholders to visit SaveMistango.com for simple and straightforward online voting instructions. All shareholders require is their 'Control Number' which can be obtained from either the original physical mailing sent to shareholders or by directly contacting their brokerage firm.

Orefinders position is that the results of September 10, 2019 Mistango shareholder vote must be made public and its results enforced in order to 'Save Mistango' and preserve the integrity of Canada's capital markets. Shareholder vote suppression is a matter of Public Interest.

How Mistango Shareholders can vote for their Shareholders Rights Our plan to Save Mistango via investment in the Omega Project and aligning the interests of Mistango's New Board with those of its shareholders Why change is needed at Mistango and how its current Board of Directors are abusing your shareholder rights How Mistango's Board's conduct has become a Public Interest issue whose precedent poses a risk to All Canadian Investors

Orefinders is relying on the exemption under section 9.2(4) of National Instrument 52-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations to make this public broadcast solicitation. This solicitation is being made by Orefinders, and not by or on behalf of the management of Mistango. It is being publicly broadcasted via this news release and the website savemistango.com and proxies may be solicited by telephone, email or other electronic means, as well as by newspaper or other media advertising and in person by personnel of Orefinders, who will not be specifically remunerated therefor. Should interested parties or shareholders of Mistango choose to contact Orefinders, they may call 416.644.1567 and ask for the CEO Stephen Stewart. Orefinders has not entered into any proxy solicitation arrangement in relation to this broadcast. The anticipated cost of the public broadcast is $100.00 and the full cost of this broadcast and disclosure has been paid for by Orefinders, which owns 11.85 million shares of Mistango River Resources Inc.

Shareholders of Mistango should refer to Mistango's Management Information Circular dated August 20, 2019, which is filed and available on Sedar.com, for further information regarding the nominee directors of Orefinders. None of Orefinders' nominee directors has entered into any material contract or transaction with Mistango.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

