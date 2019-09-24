Kutcho Copper Joins BC Regional Mining Alliance

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2019 - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has joined the BC Regional Mining Alliance (“BCRMA”), a consortium of Aboriginal groups, industry peers, the BC Government and AME BC. The Alliance was formed to promote and raise awareness of British Columbia, Canada as a world-class mining jurisdiction with a rich history in mining, and as a Province that currently hosts existing mining operations.



The regional attention is the Golden Triangle and areas in northwest BC which “has been a focus of mineral exploration and mining activity for over 150 years. Early discoveries included significant gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead and molybdenum deposits throughout the region, which covers nearly one-quarter of the province of BC. Today, a rise in commodity prices and improvements in infrastructure have made the Golden Triangle one of the hottest mineral exploration districts in the world.” Additional information on the BCRMA can be viewed on the respective website at https://amebc.ca/bc-regional-mining-alliance/.

“We’re very pleased to become a member of the BCRMA,” said Vince Sorace, Kutcho’s President & CEO. “Northern BC is a top-notch and safe mining jurisdiction, and we look forward being part of a collaborate effort by all members of the Alliance to uphold and support socially responsible resource development.”

Peter Robb, Assistant Deputy Minister, Mines, Competitiveness and Authorizations Division, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources stated, “The Province of British Columbia is pleased to welcome Kutcho Copper as the newest member of the BC Regional Mining Alliance (BCRMA). The company’s strong working relationship with the Tahltan Nation on the Kutcho Project is a testament to the BCRMA’s spirit of collaboration and mutually beneficial partnerships. We look forward to working with Kutcho to promote this collaborative approach to project development and attract continued investment to our sector.”

Kendra Johnston, President & CEO of AME BC remarked, “AME is thrilled to welcome Kutcho Copper as a member to the BC Regional Mining Alliance (BCRMA). Kutcho’s copper-zinc project is an excellent addition to the BCRMA and highlights the diversity of projects and geological models that are found in BC’s Golden Triangle. We look forward to working with Kutcho as a partner to promote continued investment into mineral exploration and development in BC.”

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

