Macarthur Minerals Announces Board Changes

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2019 - Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Lanskey to the Board of Directors as an Independent Director, subject to TSX-V approval and the retirement of Earl Evans.



Mr Lanskey holds a post graduate Business Degree from Griffith University in Entrepreneurship and Venture Development. He has over 15 years’ experience in Senior Management in the Public Markets and has been a Director and/or Chairman of ASX, OTCQX and TSXV listed Companies. He has been involved in numerous start-up Companies across various Industries including Information Technology, Oil and Gas, Mining and Real Estate. Working with an extensive capital market network across the Asia Pacific Region and North America, Mr Lanskey has been involved in numerous successful capital raisings via Private Placements for Pre IPO-funds, Initial Public Offerings and Reverse Takeovers of existing Public Companies.

Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“Daniel Lanskey is a welcome addition to our board of directors with his diverse corporate experience in funding and developing to commercialisation, a number of Canadian and Australian listed companies in the oil and gas, technology and medical product sectors. His presence on the board of directors will be invaluable as Macarthur transitions from explorer to developer with the aspirations to becoming a long-term magnetite exporter to major world markets.”

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Earl Evans for his unwavering support as Non-Executive Director of Macarthur and his continued strong commitment to the long-term development of the Company’s Lake Giles Iron Project. Mr Evans will continue as a consultant to the company and will assist Macarthur in achieving its goal of dual listing on ASX.”

ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V: MMS, OTCQB: MMSDF)

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Ore Project includes the 80 million tonne Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) and the 710 million tonne Moonshine magnetite resource. Macarthur has prominent (~1,281 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium and nickel exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

