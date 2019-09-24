Scottie Resources Announces Commencement of 2,000 Metre Drill Program on the Scottie Gold Mine and Bow Properties

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2019 - Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2,000 metre 2019 drilling program. The 2019 drill program is the culmination of fieldwork conducted over the last two exploration field seasons. Detailed fieldwork included property scale geological mapping at 1:5,000 scale, detailed mapping on selected targets, re-sampling of known mineralization, digitizing historical maps and underground mine workings, and relogging historical drill core. This extensive fieldwork and reinterpretation has enabled Scottie to better assess the controls on mineralization, geochemical tracers, and the orientation of high-grade ore shoots.



The 2019 diamond drill program is designed to expand the known areas of high-grade gold mineralization on the two contiguous properties and test new ideas. The first portion of the drill program will follow up on high-grade mineralization identified through historic shallow drilling on the Bow property, after which drilling will test multiple newly developed targets at the Scottie Gold Mine. The company expects the drill program to be completed by early to mid-October with assay results to follow by late December 2019.

Thomas Mumford, VP Exploration of Scottie Resources commented: “This 2019 diamond drilling program is the culmination of two years of extensive fieldwork and reinterpretation conducted by Scottie Resources and its consultants - we are very excited to expand the known extent of high-grade gold mineralization on the properties. Ultimately, this information will add to our understanding and allow Scottie to better focus exploration and conduct a more extensive and targeted 2020 exploration program that will also include targets on the entire land package.”

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine property and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bow property and the Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie owns 100% interests in the Ruby Silver and Black Hills properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bitter Creek property which joins the Ruby Silver property with the Black Hills property.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company’s website at www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902.

