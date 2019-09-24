Aton Announces Retirement of VP Exploration, Rick Cavaney

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2019 - Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) (“Aton” or the “Corporation") announces the retirement of its Vice President of Exploration, Rick Cavaney.

It is with a sense of gratitude that Aton Resources announces the retirement of its Vice President of Exploration, Rick Cavaney. Rick has been with Aton since 2016 and previously had been the exploration manager at Centamin and was instrumental in the discovery of the Sukari gold deposit that became the world class Sukari mine and Egypt’s only operating gold mine.

“Personally, for me it is the end of era, having known and worked with Rick over 25 years and who is one of the real doyens of modern exploration in Egypt,” commented Mark Campbell, CEO. “When we needed to restructure our exploration team back in 2015-2016, it was Rick who answered the call and it is in no small way that his contribution has been instrumental in leading to the discoveries we have made subsequently and I can never thank him enough. But after sixty years of working as an exploration geologist with such a storied career, Rick is going to take a well-earned retirement, though I suspect he will always keep his hand in. All of us here at Aton wish Rick the very best for the future. But our exploration efforts going forward are in the very capable hands of our Exploration Manager, Javier Orduña, and his world class exploration team.”

About Aton Resources Inc. Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200km north of Centamin’s Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40km long gold mineralised trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by the Hamama deposit in the west and the Abu Marawat deposit in the east, containing numerous gold exploration targets, including three historic British mines. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of RIRG and orogenic gold mineralisation, VMS precious and base metal mineralisation, and epithermal-IOCG precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is over 596km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity.



For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:



MARK CAMPBELL



President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +202-27356548

