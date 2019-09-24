Golden Dawn Considers Toll Milling at Greenwood Mill

VANCOUVER, September 24, 2019 - Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTCPINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it is initiating discussions with Ximen Mining Corp. towards toll milling material from the Kenville gold mine in Nelson, B.C.

The Kenville project is being developed by Ximen Mining Corp. as an underground gold mine operation and is anticipated to produce a bulk sample in 2020. This material could be transported to Greenwood (approximately 150 km) for processing in Golden Dawn's gravity-floatation process plant (see picture below).

Photo of Golden Dawn's 200 Tonne/Day Gravity-Flotation Process Plant and Tailings Facility at Greenwood.

The concept is to process material from the Ximen's Kenville mine at the Greenwood mill without having to make any major modifications to the existing treatment facility. Currently the Greenwood plant is configured to process free-milling gold and gold-copper sulphide mineralization from the Lexington mine. The Lexington project is on hold pending financing. The Kenville operation is nearing start-up and its anticipated run of mine product would consist of free-milling gold that could be recovered by the existing Knelson centrifugal concentrator, and gold-sulphide (mainly pyrite) mineralization that is amenable to bulk floatation concentration using the existing treatment circuit at the Greenwood mill.

Its still early stages for this project though. Golden Dawn has just initiated discussions with Ximen around the concept of toll milling. Metallurgical testing would need to be done on the material from Kenville to assess the gold recovery, and to demonstrate there are no deleterious elements that could adversely affect Golden Dawn's facility. To go ahead, refurbishment of the mill facility needs to be completed before it can be operated, and Golden Dawn's operating permit needs to be amended to allow custom milling. Conceivably this could all be achieved in the coming year.

