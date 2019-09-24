New Pacific Responds to Market Activity

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2019 - New Pacific Metals Corp. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) wishes to confirm that it is not aware of any material undisclosed information relating to the Company that would account for the trading activity occurring today in its common shares. The Company is aware of a recent publication from GSA-Silver adding New Pacific to its model portfolio. GSA-Silver is independent of the Company and its analysis reflects the author’s opinions.
ABOUT NEW PACIFIC
New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project, in the Potosi Department of Bolivia, the Tagish Lake Gold Project in Yukon, Canada and the RZY Project in Qinghai Province, China.
For further information, please contact:
New Pacific Metals Corp. Gordon Neal President Phone: (604) 633-1368 Fax: (604) 669-9387 info@newpacificmetals.com www.newpacificmetals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!