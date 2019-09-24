VANCOUVER, September 24, 2019 - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)(FWB:P11)("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that it has resumed all field exploration at its Whirlwind Jack Gold Project.

For further information, please consult the Corporation's news release, Red Lake Gold Inc. Commences Field Exploration at Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, dated September 18, 2019.

The Corporation extends its appreciation to the company's in-field geological personnel as well as to local contractors for their efforts to recommence the program after recent extreme weather conditions.

A temporary program suspension had been in-place as a result of a State of Emergency being declared by the Municipality of Red Lake on September 21, 2019 (see news release dated September 21, 2019).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@redlakegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Red Lake Gold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560874/Red-Lake-Gold-Inc-Resumes-Field-Exploration